Sourav Ganguly said, if IPL 2021 had to be canceled then how many crores will be lost

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that if the decision is taken to cancel IPL 2021, the board could incur a loss of around Rs 2500 crore. Ganguly said that all the remaining matches of the IPL will be attempted to be held in the window of the T20 World Cup.

The IPL has been postponed for only 2 days. If we fail to complete the IPL, then it will result in a loss of around Rs 2500 crore, ie $ 340 million. This is only an estimate.

No separate vaccination campaign will be organized by the BCCI for the players, as now the players have time, they will get the vaccine personally. State governments are carrying out vaccination campaigns. All the players are going to their respective homes, so it is an easy option.

