Sources say Frito-Lay products will return to Lobla stores in Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton and the rest of Canada

Chip lovers rejoice — Frito-Lay products are expected to eventually return to the Loblaw realms after a lengthy pricing dispute, sources indicated.

A dispute arose in February between Lobla and Frito-Lay Canada, the latter company known for a variety of chip products, including Lays, Doritos, Cheetos and Ruffles.

Frito-Lay spokeswoman Sherry Morgan confirmed there was a “temporary disruption” with a customer.

She says the company, which is facing unprecedented pressure from rising prices of items including materials, packaging and transportation, has adjusted its prices to offset these costs.

Lobla spokeswoman Katherine Thomas says grocer is “laser focused” on reducing retail price hikes…