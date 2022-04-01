South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1, Highlights: South Africa Post 233/4 at Stumps vs Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1, Highlights: South Africa scored 233 for four in 76.5 overs at Stumps vs Bangladesh on the first day of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday. The hosts started their first innings well with opener and captain Dean Elgar scoring 67 runs off 101 balls, which included 11 fours. Temba Bavuma (53*) will open the batting for South Africa along with Kyle Wren (27*) on the second day. Meanwhile, Abadot Hossain, Khalid Ahmed and Mehdi Hasan took a wicket each for Bangladesh. (scorecard)

