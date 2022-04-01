South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates: South Africa suffer after Temba Bavuma century

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates: Despite Temba Bavuma’s struggling innings, Bangladesh bowlers came back strongly with the ball on the second day as South Africa suffered a lower-order collapse. South Africa started the day at 233/4 but lost it after Kyle Wren added just one run to their overnight score. Viaan Mulder then went for a golden duck to put South Africa in trouble but was saved by a 53-run stand between Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj. However, Bavuma was bowled for 93 by Mehdi Hassan Miraj and Maharaj was dismissed for 298/8 by Abadot Hossain in the very next over. (live scorecard)

Playing XI:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Searle …