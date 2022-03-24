South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI in Centurion: As it happened

22:01 Actual: Tamim Iqbal is handed the trophy and he invites other team members to join him. right then! Just because of this one sided affair! Bangladesh has full momentum as we are now moving towards red-ball cricket. The 2-match series will begin on March 31 at 1.30 PM IST (8 AM GMT). But as always, the build-up will start much earlier. Till then goodbye from this side.