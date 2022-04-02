South Africa vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh slip to 98/4 on day 2 at Kingsmead with a bang for Proteas

DurbanBangladesh: Bangladesh slipped to 98-4 on the second day of the first Test as off-spinner Simon Harmer enjoyed a return to the South Africa squad with all four of those wickets on Friday.

Harmer, whose last Test was in 2015, helped South Africa concede 4-42 runs in 20 overs with the wickets of Shadman Islam (9), Najmul Hossain Shanto (38), captain Mominul Haque (0) and Mushfiqur Rahim (7). Gave control. ,

Harmer, 33, had earlier scored his highest Test score of 38 not out as South Africa’s tailenders added valuable runs to bowl the home team out for 367 in their first innings.

This means Bangladesh were 269 runs behind at stumps on the second day at Kingsmead.