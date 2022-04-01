South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test Day 2: Live Scores from Durban | Cricket

SA vs BAN Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test Day 2: South Africa were bowled out for 367 on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh on Friday after Temba Bavuma was dismissed for 93. He fell seven runs short this time when he was bowled by spinner Mehdi Hasan Miraj, who registered three-run figures. 94. Khalid Ahmed was the top performer for Bangladesh with 4/92 in 25 overs. Bavuma’s innings helped South Africa post a solid first innings total after being put in to bat. On Day 1, the game was called off with 76.5 overs being bowled as the umpires believed the light was not enough on the ground even though the sun was setting, a curious end to a day that started 30 minutes late due to a problem Was. With ScreenScreen.

South Africa Playing XI Dean Elgar (c), Searle ERV, …