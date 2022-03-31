South Africa vs Bangladesh: Temba Bavuma steadies Proteas as they reach 233/4 at stumps on Day 1 | Cricket News

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Temba Bavuma steadies Proteas as they reach 233/4 at stumps on Day 1

Temba Bavuma steadied South Africa with 53 not out against Bangladesh before bad light ended play early with the Proteas 233-4 on the first day of the opening Test on Thursday.

South Africa had controlled the first session and captain Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee put on a 113-run opening stand before they fell in quick succession after lunch.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz pulled off a brilliant run out of Keegan Petersen in Bangladesh’s fightback in the middle of the day.

But Bavuma buckled down after tea for his 18th test half-century. He was supported by Kyle Verreynne (27 not out) and their unbroken 53-run stand took…


