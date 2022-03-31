South Africa vs England, Women’s World Cup, Live Score Updates: England Set South Africa 294-Run Target In Semi-Finals

SA-W vs ENG-W, Women’s World Cup, Live Updates: Put in to bat, England Women set a target of 294 runs for South Africa to chase in the second semi-final of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on Thursday. Opener Danni Wyatt starred for England with the bat, as she scored 129 off 125 deliveries. Co-incidentally, Australia’s Alyssa Healy had also scored 129 in the first semi-final. Sophia Dunkley gave Wyatt good support with her 72-ball 60, while Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with a quickfire knock of 4 off 11 to help England finish strong. With the ball, Shabnim Ismail was the pick of the lot for South Africa Women as she took three wickets. Marizanne Kapp and Masabata Klaas claimed two scalps apiece.