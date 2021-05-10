South Africa’s health ministry made a surprising disclosure about Corona virus variants in India

On Saturday, the South African Ministry of Health made a shocking disclosure about Corona virus variants in India. He said that four cases of coronavirus variant that reduced the destructive flow of Kovid-19 in India were reported in the country. Let us tell you that Health Minister Jweli Makhis said in a statement late Saturday that “In four cases of B.1 detected1 in.2 (in the provinces of Gauteng) Gauteng (2) and KwaZulu-Natal (2) and all Is revealed in History of recent arrivals from India, “.

For your information, let us know that India has reported cases of rapid infection, which is spread due to the variant, which has now been found in more than a dozen countries worldwide. South Africa is at least the fourth country in the continent to have chosen version B.1.617.2, along with Kenya, Uganda and Morocco.

Talking about the impact of South Africa on this corona virus infection to note that South Africa is the continent’s worst virus-affected country, with the region accounting for more than 34 percent of all cases. The country’s second coronavirus virus, which peaked earlier this year, was powered by a localized, more infectious coronavirus variant, known as B.1.351. The country foresees an impending third wave of infection with the winter of the upcoming Southern Hemisphere.