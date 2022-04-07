South American Cup: Racing begins today in the tournament against Uruguay’s River Plate in Montevideo

Racing will start a new illusion today game, this time South American Cup, Avellaneda team will tour River Plate de UruguayIn Montevideo, for the first day of Group B of the International Cup, which also featured Melgar (Peru) and Cuiba (Brazil).

The game will be played at the Parque Federico Omar Saroldi Stadium in the capital of Uruguay from 7:15 pm, and will be refereed by Guillermo Guerrero of Ecuador and broadcast on ESPN.

Fernando Gago enjoys his best moment as Racing’s DT. George Matias Barawale

team lead Fernando Gago is going through a growth spurt: Leads Zone A of the Professional Football League Cup with 18 points and has five consecutive wins, the last being a 4–1 win against Sarmiento D.