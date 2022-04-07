South American Cup: Racing begins today in the tournament against Uruguay’s River Plate in Montevideo

Racing will start a new illusion today game, this time South American Cup, Avellaneda team will tour River Plate de UruguayIn Montevideo, for the first day of Group B of the International Cup, which also featured Melgar (Peru) and Cuiba (Brazil).
The game will be played at the Parque Federico Omar Saroldi Stadium in the capital of Uruguay from 7:15 pm, and will be refereed by Guillermo Guerrero of Ecuador and broadcast on ESPN.
team lead Fernando Gago is going through a growth spurt: Leads Zone A of the Professional Football League Cup with 18 points and has five consecutive wins, the last being a 4–1 win against Sarmiento D.
Read Full News