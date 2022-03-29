South American qualifiers going to Qatar: It’s defined who will qualify for the March 2022 playoffs

The eighteenth and final date of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be played today. There will be five simultaneous matches from 8:30 this Tuesday night.

Brazil (42) are among those who have already qualified for the World Cup. Argentina (38), Ecuador (25) and Uruguay (25), while they no longer have mathematical possibilities to classify Venezuela, Paraguay and Bolivia.

On the other hand, there are three teams that play their final card to enter the World Cup and are trying to finish fifth in the table and thus qualify for the playoffs against an Asian team: Peru (21 ), Colombia (20) and Chile (19).

Peru He is the one who is located so far…