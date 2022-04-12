South Australian Premier Peter Malinouskas scrapes mask mandates and QR codes in most settings

South Australia will drop the use of face masks and QR codes mandatory in most public settings from Good Friday.

People in South Australia will no longer be required to wear face masks in most public settings from 15 April.

As of Good Friday, a masked mandate will remain in force across the state’s public transport system and airports.

They will also be implemented for high risk settings such as hospitals, aged care and disability care facilities.

Stream the latest news on COVID-19 with Flash. 25+ news channels at one place. New to Flash? Try 1 month free. Offer ends on October 31, 2022

QR check-in codes will only be required for those high risk settings.

Premier Peter Malinouskas insisted that face coverings would be optional for South Australians.

“Come Good Friday, we’ll see enough of a …