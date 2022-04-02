South Carolina back in championship game with win over Louisville

During the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, South Carolina’s iconic coach, Don Staley, has delivered a message of consistency and pressure to his players: Keep the word.

And as is often the case with Staley and his players, they listened.

South Carolina, the top-ranked women’s basketball team in the country, will take another shot at the championship title by defeating fellow No. 1-seed Louisville, 72-59, at Target Arena in Minneapolis on Friday night. The Gamecocks will play the winner of the UConn vs Stanford game on Friday night at the same arena.

Louisville tried to bully South Carolina and tried again, using his wealth of speed and varied talent to leave the Gamecock froze several times. Teams often found themselves in a…