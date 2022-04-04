South Carolina beat Yukon to win the NCAA Women’s Basketball title

Game Sunday’s name was defense and offensive rebound for Gamecock, who controlled the game from the start with a 13-2 lead in the first six minutes of the game. It was the lowest number of points scored by the Huskies in a quarter this season.

Gamecock defeated the Huskies 49–24 in the win.

The Huskies went on two runs – 9-0 in the second quarter and 10-0 in the third – but Gamecock held the lead throughout the game.

South Carolina guard Destiny Henderson and forward Aliyah Boston were the stars of Sunday’s game. Henderson finished the game with 26 points and Boston with 11.