South Carolina College Basketball Game Preview

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Prediction and Preview College College Game.

Arkansas vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 2
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Location: Colonial Life Zone, Columbia, SC
Network: SEC Network

Arkansas (19-5) vs. South Carolina (6-12) Game Preview

Why Arkansas will win

Crime persists.

The Hogs are great on the move, they are fantastic at coming up with big defensive plays, they dominate the boards, and they lead the SEC in scoring margins.

Most of all, until recently, they have been quite consistent.

They are not the greatest of the three, but they reach the rim, they take a ton of shots, and just keep on coming.

On the other hand, the pain in South Carolina is inconsistent, it is no greater than three, and …

Why South Carolina will win

It comes with a thoroughly aggressive rebellion of those memories.

There can be a lot of problems with the Gamecocks, but they sometimes have a way to rise above the blue and take someone to nap.

He tagged Georgia with 91 points in just one win, and he surprised Florida in early February. When they are from the field and they own the boards, they can pull the upsets.

However…

What is going to happen

Arkansas dominates the glass and will not let South Carolina rebel enough aggressively for shooting problems.

The Hogs may not be perfect, but they are killing their stride just as the march is taking place. Some good scoring runs will make it to the second half quickly.

Arkansas v South Carolina Prediction, Line

Arkansas 84, South Carolina 73
Row: Arkansas-6, O / U: 157.5
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: March 2021
1: March 2020

