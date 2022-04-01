South Carolina student arrested for killing another student at Tanglewood Middle School

A 12-year-old student was shot and killed by another 12-year-old student inside their South Carolina middle school on Thursday, officials said.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the shooter was found hiding under a deck in a home not far from Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, about an hour after the shooting and was still armed.

The boy has been charged with murder, possession of a gun in a school and possession of a weapon by someone under the age of 18. He was taken to a juvenile prison in Colombia, Lewis said.

“He was hiding. He’s a young man, probably didn’t understand the consequences of what just happened,” the sheriff said at a news conference. “I don’t think he knew what to do, honestly, other than to leave . ..