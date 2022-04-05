South Carolina UConn. Won the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in a comfortable title game win over

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the national champions once again. On Sunday night in Minneapolis, South Carolina closed out Yukon in a low-scoring game of 64-49, to claim the second title in school history. It was the first defeat in a national championship game for UConn, having gone undefeated in the previous 11 games. Aliyah Boston was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

In the first possession of the game, Destiny Henderson hit a 3-pointer to give South Carolina the lead, and she never let it go. It took them just four minutes 44 seconds to take a two-point lead and lead 22-8 after the first quarter. While UConn, as expected, scored a few runs to turn around, they never seriously threatened to take the lead….