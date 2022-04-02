South Carolina v Louisville: 2022 Women’s Final Four Live Updates

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Louisville at 7 p.m. ET

There are only a few hours left for No. 1 South Carolina and No. 1 Louisville to reach the last four. Here’s what we expect from the matchup:

Defend, protect and defend a little more

Both South Carolina and Louisville find their bread and butter on the defensive end throttling opponents.

Gamecock places defensive teams in the nation third with 50.5 points per game while Louisville’s opponents average 55.2. The Cardinals have increased the pressure in the last two rounds to prevent a comeback.

Cardinals defensive legend Olivia Cochran will be instrumental in trying to stop Gamecock star Aaliyah Boston, who made Gamecock’s first…