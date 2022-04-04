South Carolina, watching Don Staley’s championship with Team USA originally appeared NBC Sports Philadelphia

Don Staley just earned more hardware for his crowded trophy room.

Staley’s South Carolina team defeated ukony 64-49 in Sunday’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament national championship game, Gamecock entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and beat the most decorated school in the game to claim another title.

Staley is in the fourth decade of his dominance of basketball on the national stage. He made a Hall of Fame career as a player in college, the WNBA and Team USA, and maintained his winning ways as head coach.

With over 30 years of experience in the spotlight, how many championships has Staley won? here is my…