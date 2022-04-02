South Carolina Women’s Basketball vs. Louisville Video Highlights

The South Carolina Gamecock women’s basketball team put up a fight Louisville Cardinals in the Final Four on Friday at the Goal Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Gamecock defeated the Cardinals 72-59.

South Carolina improved to 34-2 overall with the win and the winner of the national championships, No. 1 seeded Stanford and No. 2 seed Connecticut, face off at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, April 3.

Louisville’s season ends with the Cardinals losing 29–5 on aggregate.

