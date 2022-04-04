South Carolina Women’s NCAA Basketball Champion: NPR

The University of South Carolina defeated the University of Connecticut 64-49 to become the women’s NCAA basketball champion. The men’s winner will be decided on Monday when North Carolina face Kansas.

A Martinez, host:

Now on to some more news this morning, it’s coming from the basketball court. The night before, the University of Connecticut’s famed women’s basketball team had played 11 national championship games and won them all. That perfect record is no more. On the court in Minneapolis, the South Carolina Gamecock dominated Yukon from start to finish and won 64-49. This is Gamecock’s second championship since 2017. Joining us now is NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman. Tom, there’s a lot of talk about this game. South Carolina was…