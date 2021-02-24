South Dakota vs. Illinois State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Illinois State Redbirds Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview vs. South Dakota Coyotes.

South Dakota vs. Illinois State Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 27 February

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Stadium, General, IL

Network: ESPN +

South Dakota (0-0) vs. Illinois State (0-0) Game Preview

Why will south dakota win

Here comes South Dakota crime.

The quarterback position has been a battle for all the kids – which was one – but it is fine for the offense with a great line, a fantastic back in Kai Henry, and a program that knows how to make it around the yard Have to put wings.

The Coyotes have just enough to hold onto against the strong Illinois State fronts, they can be more balanced than in the last few seasons thanks to Henry, and ..

Why Illinois State Will Win

The defense of the state of Illinois should once again be a rock.

The focus will be on the emergence of QB Bryce Jefferson, but the running game should still be a factor without James Robinson, this time thanks to one of the better lines in the Missouri Valley.

There should not be an explosion to match what a South Dakota passing game should do, but a slow and steady race should win for this reason …

Again, rescue. It was one of the best in FCS a few years ago, thanks to a superb pass rush that should still be strong despite the loss of some key parts.

What is going to happen

Both teams could not go in the first weekend, but they should be ready to go with plenty of practice time.

The Illinois State defense will make the South Dakota press, and it will come big from the other side to kick off an inconsistent day.

South Dakota vs. Illinois State Prediction, Line

Illinois State 30, South Dakota 17

Row: Illinois State-6, O / U: 48.5

