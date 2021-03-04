LATEST

South Dakota vs. North Dakota Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Posted on
North Dakota Fighting Hawks Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Previews vs. South Dakota Coyotes.

South Dakota vs North Dakota Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Location: Alerus Center, Grand Forks, ND
Network: ESPN +

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

South Dakota (1-0) vs. North Dakota (2-0) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on FCS, Go to BetMGM

Why will south dakota win

The Coyotes, with a terrific performance, led Illinois State to a big comeback with 27 straight points for a 27–20 victory.

Helped the cause by taking the ball away seven times.

Defense is still a concern after issues two years ago – it gave up 447 yards and flew 280 in the air. On the other hand, Coyote’s offense is to get a passing attack against a fighting Hawk secondary that had some problems against South Dakota State, but …

Why would north dakota win

Where did this Come from

With North Dakota State, and a 28–17 win over South Dakota State, is it North Dakota’s conference?

It dominates the timing of the possession battle, the defense was able to come up with three takeaways against the Jacobbits, and seems to be a good balance for the team playing the game as if in the first two matches in Midsonson form.

Yes, South Dakota came away with a big win over Illinois State, but it is not getting seven takeaways again, and all the mistakes glossed over the lack of any kind of grassroots game.

What is going to happen

North Dakota is playing very well in the first two games. The offense continues, there are not a ton of mistakes, and they are taking the conference by storm with defense when needed.

South Dakota, again, can come in with a great defensive performance, and has enough talent to come up with a quick change, but the Fighting Hawks will keep the scoring while saving the Coyote ground game.

South Dakota vs North Dakota Prediction, Line

North Dakota 38, South Dakota 24
Bet in college football with BetMGM
Line: North Dakota-7, O / U: 48.5

Must see rating: 3

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film
1: Tom and Jerry

