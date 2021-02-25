South Korean actress Bae Suzy in the film Ram Charan and Shankar

It has been officially confirmed that Mega Power Star Ram Charan 2.0 and is all set to work with Robo’s fame. Now according to the latest buzz in the film industry, South Korean actress Bae Suzy has been hired to romance Ram Charan in Shankar’s directorial venture.

Bey Suzy made her debut as an actress in the television series Dream High in 2011, and she later appeared in the series C Family Book, Uncontrolled Fond While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, and Start Up. He made his film debut in Architecture 101 which was released in 2012.

Photos of Ba Suji with Rang Suthalam fame Ram Charan are being photoshopped and shared across social media. Apart from this rumor that Ram Charan Ba ​​will romance Suzy, another speculation suggested that the upcoming untitled film is going to become not only a Pan India flick but also a Pan Asia film. There have also been reports that Kannada girl Rashmika Mandana will appear as the leading lady in the most awaited film.

Ram Charan and Shankar The film is directed by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. This is the first time Shankar is going to direct a film for a Telugu hero.