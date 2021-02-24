South Korean actress Charan-Shankar to film? – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean actress Charan-Shankar to film?

24 February, 2021

Ever since the combination of mega hero Ram Charan and director Shankar has been announced, there has been a lot of speculation. First of all it was about the plot that it is a political thriller which has the mark of Shankar’s social message and then we heard about the music composer. But there is no acknowledgment of these rumors.

Now another gossip is making a mark on social media and that is about the female lead. A South Korean actress seems to be likely to romance Charan in the film. She is Bae Suzy and as soon as this rumor hit the headlines, pictures of Suzy are being widely shared on Instagram.

Apart from this, the rumor suggests that the Charan and Shankar film is going to become not a Pan-India film but a Pan-Asia film. Turning 50Th The film ‘Dil’ Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations wants to make it as iconic as it can get.

We can probably hear more and more stuff about # RC15 in the coming days until the makers make things official.

