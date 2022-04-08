South Korea’s Sungjae Im quietly gains Masters lead on day one

With all eyes on Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im quietly turned day after day at Augusta National.

Sungjae Im talks to a caddy after putting a birdie on the 15th hole. (source: Associated Press)

No surprise, really.

The 24-year-old South Korean is feeling at home.

Runner-up 17 months ago in his Masters debut, Im posted 5-under 67 on Friday and took all to himself.

There’s still a long way to go, but there’s clearly something about this course that suits the game I’m playing.

“I feel comfortable when I come to Augusta,” he said through his translator. “I think I can play well here every time.”

It should run in the family.

During Thursday’s par 3 competition, Jitek Im acted as his son’s caddy. On the final hole, Sungjae lets his father take the tee shot.

Jitek gave a wild swing, almost…