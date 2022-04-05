South stars Vimala Raman-Vinay Rai to get married soon? Here’s what we know

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VINAY RAI Vimala Raman, Vinay Rai

South celebrity couple Vinay Rai and Vimala Raman are rumoured to tie the knot soon. The couple is said to have been in a relationship for a long time now and if media reports are to be believed, Vinay and Vimala are intending to get wedded shortly. It is anticipated that the duo will reveal their wedding date soon.

While neither of the actors has confirmed their relationship, the two are often spotted together on casual outings. As fans await an official confirmation about their wedding, recent photos of them vacationing in Australia have gone viral on social media. Interestingly, it is Vimala’s native place. Take a look photos of Vimala Raman and Vinay Rai spending some time together:

For the unversed, Vimala…