South superstar will be seen in ‘Lal Singh Chadha’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to come up with his new film soon. His new film is titled Lal Singh Chadha and the actor has been in the news for a long time. Now, the makers have introduced a South film industry superstar to appear in the film. Yes, according to the information received, Naga Chaitanya, son of Nagarjuna, a well-known star of South Industry, is now fully ready to make a mark in Bollywood. You must know Naga is also a superstar of Chaitanya South and he has a lot of fan following.

According to reports, Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Naga Chaitanya has agreed to the film and is all set to play an important role. However, it has not yet been officially sealed by Chaitanya. Well, if Naga Chaitanya does this then it will be very good news for his fans.

After knowing this, now the curiosity about Lal Singh Chadha among fans has increased further. Chaitanya was reportedly not ready for the first Aamir Khan film but later the character actor liked it a lot and said yes to doing the film. Fans want the actor to make an official announcement on this as soon as possible.

