South Sydney Rabbitoh vs St George Illavarra, Live Stream, Live Blog, Supercoach Score, Video, Latrell Mitchell, Ben Hunt

The South Sydney Rabbitohs led the St George Illawarra Dragons 24–12 in their clash at Accor Stadium.
Latrell Mitchell opened the scoring with a brilliant long-range try inspired by a run from Damien Cooke off the dummies.
Match Center: Rabbitoh vs Dragons Teams, Updates, Videos, Scores
Stream every game from each round of the 2022 NRL Telstra Premiership season live and ad-break free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for free for 14 days.
“It’s an amazing effort,” said Dan Ginnan.
A major blow for South Latrell came in the 15th minute with Mitchell suffering a hamstring injury.
Keon Kolomatangi took matters into his own hands, performing poorly in the first half to take a 10-0 lead just before the break.
The Dragons started the second half and strengthened Musa Mbai with a…
Read Full News