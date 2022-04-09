Southampton vs Chelsea – Football Match Report – April 9, 2022

Chelsea came back as two goals each by Timo Werner and Mason Mount and first half by Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz registered a 6-0 Premier League win over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea went 1-0 up in the eighth minute as Alonso ran on a clever blow by Mount and blasted his first league goal since the opening day of the campaign.

Chelsea’s leading scorer in the league this season Mount equaled his tally of nine goals from the previous campaign with a brilliant shot from outside the box after failing to tackle Southampton’s shaky defense Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s cross.

Southampton’s interjection continued as Werner made up for his previous misses by beating Jan Bednarek for pace before scoring