Southampton vs Chelsea LIVE: Timo Werner and Mason Mount score twice each as blues run riot

you are welcome football.london Live coverage of Southampton vs Chelsea at St Mary’s Stadium. After a forgotten Champions League night, Premier League football returns with the Blues in search of some redemption.

Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he has high expectations from his side, now that the Blues will have to react. They lost 4-1 to Brentford at home and were lucky to see Arsenal drop points and fail to close the gap on the Premier League table.

The fight for third place has resumed, and Chelsea will be hoping to score all three points against Southampton. The Saints will be without Armando Broza as he is not eligible to play against his parent club. Broja has been on loan for Southampton this season and has become a vital asset to their attack.

In October last year when…