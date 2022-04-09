Southampton vs Chelsea Timings, TV Channels, Streams, Betting Prospects for the Premier League match

Chelsea and Southampton will both be desperate to get back on track after some questionable results that threaten to undo the positive progress made recently.

Southampton are comfortably 12th in the midtable in the Premier League. Consistent form has been a problem for Ralph Hasenhutl’s side, who last won a league match when they hosted Norwich on 25 February. Since then, they have lost three games in a row, before their losing streak ended in a draw. Leeds was out last.

The Saints look ready for another quiet season, scrapping away at the bottom of the table, and potentially pushing into the top half if they finish strongly. Their record at home to Chelsea suggests they can find it a trick game, but Chelsea’s recent form means the hosts could be…