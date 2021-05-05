LATEST

Southern Crescent Tech plans socially distanced graduation ceremonies – The Citizen.com

May 11 gatherings to honor 2020 and 2021 graduates — 

Southern Crescent Technical College President Dr. Alvetta Thomas has announced that the College will host the annual commencement ceremonies on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the SCTC Education and Training Complex at Ellis Crossing just north of the Griffin Campus. This will be socially-distanced outdoor ceremony with limited guest attendance.

This ceremony will honor graduates from Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021.

The speaker for the 10 a.m. ceremony will be Tamara Ison, Chief Executive Officer of Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. Graduates from all Allied Health, Arts and Sciences, Business, and Computer Information Systems programs will participate in this ceremony.

The speaker for the 2 p.m. ceremony will be Jeff Stribling, recently retired Plant Director of Quad Graphics. Graduates from all Industrial Technology, Film Technology, Public Safety, and Professional Services programs as well as Adult Education programs will participate in this ceremony.

“We are excited to be able to celebrate the accomplishments and achievements or our graduates,” Thomas said. “While we know the circumstances surrounding graduation are not typical, we cannot wait to share in the excitement as each graduate reaches this most-important milestone in their educational journey.”

This ceremony will follow all guidelines for social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Students are asked to arrive at least one hour before the ceremony for check-in and seating. Masks will be required for all students and attendees. All guests will be required to view the ceremony from their vehicles.

Students will be limited to one vehicle of guests per graduate and it is recommended that guests arrive early. The parking lot will open for guests one hour prior to the ceremony start times. The ceremony will be live streamed for all guests and those at home, and broadcasted through car radios for guests in attendance.

For more information on graduation, visit https://www.sctech.edu/2021-graduation/. This page will also be updated with the link to the livestream when available.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

41
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
12
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
11
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top