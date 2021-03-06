LATEST

Southern Illinois vs Youngtown State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Youngtown State Penguins Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Southern Illinois vs. Youngtown State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Stemba Stadium, Youngstown, OH
Network: ESPN +

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Southern Illinois (1-1) vs Youngtown State (0-2) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on the NFL, Go to BetMGM

Why Southern Illinois Will Win

You can’t leave North Dakota State 38-14 without being able to do something right.

Southern Illinois lost the opener to North Dakota when the defense struggled against the run, but it all came with a great performance against the Bison. And how does it work?

Time of occupation.

The Saluki defense was nothing special, but the offense converted every third attempt as the team kept the ball in possession for 41 minutes and never let the Bison go down the drain.

Youngstown State could not stop Northern Iowa in the third in a 21–0 loss and only had the ball for 26 minutes.

– FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3

Why Youngistan will win the state

Avoidance is not bad.

The offense has struggled, but to be fair, it went against North Dakota State and Northern Iowa – the SIU loss to the Bison, two stars of MVC. However, the D allowed just six points before the Panthers arrived late, which eluded it and that is enough to keep SIU’s offense off.

The Salukis were throwing the ball against the Bison, but the running game was a loss to North Dakota. If Youngstown State can just shake the chains even a little bit, this is a shot to keep the score down and take it away.

What is going to happen

Southern Illinois rolls North Dakota State and comes back and struggles against a holeless Youngistan state? it is unlikely.

The Salukis will have issues against the Penguin pass rush, and the game will not get out of hand, but they will bring enough strikes to build on last Saturday’s epic win.

Southern Illinois vs. Youngtown State Prediction, Line

Southern Illinois 24, Youngstown State 16
Bet in college football with BetMGM
Row: Southern Illinois-7, O / U: 43.5

Must see rating: 3

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film
1: Tom and Jerry

