Southern Utah vs. Northern Arizona Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjack Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Southern Utah vs. Northern Arizona Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 2 February 27

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Location: Jay Lawrence Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, AZ

Network: Pluto

Southern Utah (0-0) vs. Northern Arizona (0-0) Game Preview

Why Southern Utah Will Win

The passing of Southern Utah should be enough to hold the least amount of games.

The overall talent level at Big Sky is not high enough, but makes a good receiving pair to work around a combination of Lance Lawson and Landon Measom. The ground game needs to find something that works and the defensive front will have to do more to move to the backfield to return in 2019, but Northern Arizona has a big hill to climb to defend.

The Lumberjacks were last in the Big Sky in 2019, with big issues against teams passing the D, but …

Why Northern Arizona will win

There is a lot to like about Lumberjack in year two under Chris Ball.

Big Sky still has a ton of work to do to challenge for anything big, but the offense has playmakers and the struggling D hit the recruiting mark hard for the parts. Oklahoma State transfer QB Keondre Wudtee should quickly work with a good group to lead FCS two years ago.

However…

What is going to happen

For what it’s worth, the 2019 season overall in Southern Utah was terrible, but defeated Northern Arizona 31-30.

This year’s Lumberjack D let the team lose, the offense couldn’t do much in the fourth, and …

2019. The new year, new teams, and Northern Arizona’s defense will be a bit stronger to start the spring campaign.

Southern Utah vs Northern Arizona Prediction, Line

Northern Arizona 36, ​​Southern Utah 27

Row: Northern Arizona-7, O / U: 61.5

