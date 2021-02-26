Southern vs. Alabama State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Southern Jaguars at Alabama State Hornets Prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Southern vs. Alabama State Broadcasting

Date: Friday, February 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: ASU Stadium, Montgomery, AL

Network: ESPN3

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Southern (0-0) vs. Alabama State (0-0) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on the NFL, Go to BetMGM

Why the southern will win

Run the ball, stop the run. No one did better at SWAC two years ago than Southern, and it is not going to be closed.

There is going to be a passing game, but the Jaguars are going to use QB Ladrius Skelton against Alabama State – the team’s leading racers two years ago – to do everything against a Hornet defense that is overall decent and good. Wala is the better passing teams, but must leave yards for yards on the field.

If it is southern in the Hornets, there should be no firepower and pop to get up early, but …

Why would alabama state win

There are enough parts to spread the attack.

Ezra Gray is a good Veteran back with a good quickness and decent ability to be used as a receiver, and the receiving corps are full of dangerous options with a combination of Michael Jefferson and Zahod Booker that somehow in SWAC Are dangerous

Overall, if everything works as it is supposed to, the Hornets are able to control the clock and tempo with their own style, and then some houses run with wide squares.

What is going to happen

Skelton – He is the key.

The state of Alabama is still trying to get some key pieces together, but Skeleton in the South has a star built like a backing and experience and accuracy to keep the offense going.

It will be a fun, tight game with the Jaguars winning the road with a good fourth quarter.

Southern vs. Alabama State Prediction, Line

Southern 30, State of Alabama 27

Bet in college football with BetMGM

Row: Southern-7, O / U: 51.5

Must see rating: 3

5: Stanley Tucci: Discovery of Italy

1: Clarisse