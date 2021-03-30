LATEST

Sova Valorant : “I am the Hunter”, Everything you need to know about Sova in Valorant. | The SportsRush

Sova Valorant : "I am the Hunter", Everything you need to know about Sova in Valorant.

Fascinated by the Russian scout Sova in Valorant? Wondering how to play as Sova and dominate the game? This article will brief you about him

Sova is the Russian Archer in Valorant. Sova tracks, finds, and eliminates enemies with ruthless efficiency and precision. His custom bow and incredible scouting abilities ensure that even if you run, you cannot hide. The use of Sova’s abilities might take some time getting used to but overall Sova is a balanced and fun to play with character. He belongs to the Initiator class and is voiced by Aaron Vodovoz.

Sova abilities in Valorant: Everything you need to know –

Owl Drone –

The owl drone is a very useful and can be used to scout out enemies camping and tag them as well. It costs 300 credits and you need to press C to equip it. Left click on the enemy after you spot them and a dart will be fired. The opponents position will be revealed to you.

Shock Bolt –

This ability equips a bow with shock bolt. Fire to send the explosive bolt forward detonating upon collision and damaging players nearby. The arrow causes splash damage and correctly fired one can cause the enemy team a lot of damage. By clicking right click you can choose how many bounces you want. It costs 100 credits and can be quipped with Q.

Recon Bolt –

This ability equips a bow with recon bolt. If the arrow has line of sight of an enemy, it will reveal their location with an outline. This is Sova’s most important ability and can push back attackers and of course reveal their positions. Enemies can destroy the bolt so be careful were you aim it at.

The Ultimate Ability: Hunter’s Fury –

This ability equips the bow with three arrrows. They are long range and can go through walls. The ability deals a lot of damage and even reveals the positions of enemies for a short while. You can see the path of the blast fire across the minimap to help you line up to certain areas.

