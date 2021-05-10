S&P Global Rating maintains India’s sovereign ratings for next 2 years

S&P Global Ratings, the largest of the Big Three credit-rating agencies, said on Friday that India’s credit rating would be maintained at the current level for the next two years, and the country saw a slightly faster pace of growth over the next few days. Years that would support its sovereign rating.

However, it has been said that the second wave of COVID can bring a strong recovery in the Indian economy, but its economic impact will be less than last year. The Indian economy grew 8 percent in the financial year ended March 2021. The S&P in March projected the Indian economy to grow 11 percent by the end of March 2022 in the current financial year.

In its report earlier this week, S&P said with rising COVID infections, it saw GDP growth falling to 9.8 percent under a ‘moderate’ scenario, where it projected to reach the peak of infection in May is. Growth may fall to 8.2 percent in June in a ‘severe’ scenario according to SHP.

Speaking in a webinar on ‘What a Draw Out Second COVID Wave Means for India’, S&P Global Ratings director Andrew Wood said the government’s fiscal position in a ‘liberal’ negative scenario will not have a major impact. Wood said there may be upside pressure to forecast the 11th percentile of generally weak government income in terms of revenue, but debt stocks will remain stable above 90 percent of GDP.

In the ‘severe’ scenario, there may be excess fiscal expenditure from the government and revenue growth will be weak. This would mean that the debt stock would stabilize in the next financial year itself, Wood said.