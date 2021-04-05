“Space Jam 2 going to be great! I’m excited to see it!”: Stephen Curry reacts to release of the trailer of the LeBron James production | The SportsRush

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry reacts to the Space Jam 2 trailer, shows his excitement for the movie, and to see his teammates in it

The trailer for the much anticipated Space Jam: A New Legacy released on Saturday, and took the basketball world by a storm. There were a lot of emotions shown by a lot of different people.

Some fans were in two minds, regarding what roster King James had selected, whereas, there were other players who were congratulating LBJ for what looks like an amazing movie trailer.

Also Read: Stephen Curry is absolutely appalled by the racially charged attacks on Asian Americans in Atlanta last month: “Disgust, horror, and outright anger, we have to do better”

The Space Jam 2 cast, which consists of names such as Diana Taurasi, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, and Warriors stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. ClutchPoints sat down with Stephen Curry and talked to him about the same.

Stephen Curry is hyped for Space Jam 2

When asked how he feels about the movie, Stephen Curry says he is excited to watch the same. The movie has a lot of NBA stars, along with his teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

“It’s going to be great. It’s a legendary concept, Space Jam one and then LeBron (James) bringing it back, so that’s going to be dope. I am going to watch it im excited to see it like everybody else, ”

Also Read: Damian Lillard goes off on Twitter troll for saying Steph Curry ‘owns’ him: “I’ll touch $400 million before I turn 35”

The original Space Jam movie starred Michael Jordan. It had cameos from players such as Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Muggsy Bogues, Shawn Bradley, Larry Johnson, and Larry Bird.

Whenever there is Michael Jordan and LeBron James involved, there is always a ‘who’s better’ question. When asked which team could take the other in a 7-game series, Curry said, “I haven’t thought too much about the cast, so I don’t have anything for you there.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy releases worldwide on 16th July 2021.