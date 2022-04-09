SpaceX and Axiom Launch Private Astronaut Crew to Space Station

On Friday, a retired NASA astronaut and three paying customers set out on a trip to the International Space Station.

The mission is the first to visit the space station, on which all passengers are private citizens, and the first time that NASA has collaborated with space tourism travel arrangements. NASA officials said the flight marked a turning point in efforts by commercial enterprises to promote space travel.

“This is a really big milestone for us in our overall campaign to help foster a commercial low-Earth-orbit economy,” Dana Weigel, deputy program manager for the space station at NASA, said after a news conference. ” the launch.

But the mission also highlighted that most of the customers in the world for orbit trips would be very wealthy…