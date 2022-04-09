SpaceX Launch: Tourism mission docks with ISS. Here’s everything you need to know

The mission launched on Friday morning from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. And the spacecraft, which separated from the rocket after reaching orbit, spent about 20 hours in free flight through orbit as it maneuvered closer to the ISS.

The trip was brokered by Axiom Space, a Houston, Texas-based startup that wants to book rocket rides, provide all the necessary training, and coordinate flights to the ISS that can afford it. All of this is in line with the goal of the US government and private sector to fuel commercial activity on the ISS and beyond.

The mission, called AX-1, stars Michael Lopez-Alegria, a former NASA astronaut-turned-Axiom employee commanding the mission; Israeli businessman Eyton Stibbe; Canadian investor Mark Pethe; And Ohio-based real estate…