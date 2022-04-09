SpaceX Launch: Tourists just launched to the ISS. Here’s everything you need to know

The spacecraft, which separated from the rocket after reaching orbit, is now free-flying through orbit and will slowly get closer to the ISS throughout the day on Friday, where it docks at approximately 7:45 a.m. ET on Saturday. ready to do.

The trip was brokered by Axiom Space, a Houston, Texas-based startup that wants to book rocket rides, provide all the necessary training, and coordinate flights to the ISS that can afford it. All of this is in line with the goal of the US government and private sector to fuel commercial activity on the ISS and beyond.

The mission, called AX-1, stars Michael Lopez-Alegria, a former NASA astronaut-turned-Axiom employee commanding the mission; Israeli businessman Eyton Stibbe; Canadian investor Mark Pethe; and Ohio-based real estate magnate Larry…