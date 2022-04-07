Spain appears to be taking a U-turn on travel rules causing widespread confusion for travelers

The Spanish Tourist Office (STO) in London has caused widespread confusion for UK tourists after a dramatic U-turn.

On Wednesday, the STO announced that unvaccinated Britons would be allowed to enter Spain after easing rules.

However, only eight hours later he issued a statement claiming that he had misinterpreted the Spanish government’s bulletin.

So really, the rules for non-vaccinated tourists to the UK haven’t changed.

What are the rules in Spain for travelers to the UK?

British tourists aged 12 and over must show proof of full vaccination or present a certificate of recovery to enter Spain.

“If more than 270 days have elapsed since the last dose, certification of booster vaccination is also required, except for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years (inclusive),” the STO says.

This means that if…