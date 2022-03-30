Spain, Belgium and England had fun, Italy saved respect in Turkey

There have also been some friendships tonight, such as Spain’s official 5-0 win over Iceland thanks to two doubles signed in particular Morata and Sarabia. Belgium did not miss either, registering a 3–0 win over Burkina Faso. Netherlands and Germany were drawn 1-1 in the evening match. Bergwijn replied to Müller.

For their part, England beat Ivory Coast comprehensively 3-0 with sterling scoring. Finished in the semi-finals of the World Cup play-offs by North Macedonia, Italy saved the honor in Turkey by winning 3–2 with a brace from Raspadori.

Evening friendly matches:

Netherlands 1 – 1 Germany: Bergwijn (68th); Muller (45th+1)

England 3 – 0 Cote d’Ivoire : Watkins (31e), Sterling (45e), Mings (90e+4)

Austria 2 – 2nd echoes: Gregorish (51st), Schoff (82nd); Hendry (28th), McGuin


