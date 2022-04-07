Spain entry requirements reversed and still unable to enter without vaccination

The Spanish Tourism Office announced that Spain was to relax its entry requirements for visitors by Wednesday 6 April, but has since said the change was a misinterpretation of a government bulletin and that Spain would only allow fully vaccinated arrivals. Will continue

Although the changes were due to begin in time for the Easter holidays, it would have been too late for many who chose less restrictive sites. Spain has long been a top destination for British vacations.

However, late Wednesday the tourism office announced that arrivals without vaccination would still be unable to visit Spain, and that a negative PCR test was taken no more than 72 hours from the trip, or a negative rapid antigen or Lateral flow test taken no more than 24 hours. Wouldn’t before the trip…