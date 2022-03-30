Spain had 9.8% annual inflation, highest since 1985: government to launch extraordinary aid package

Decreased purchasing power and an extraordinary support package. The prices that households received in March were 3% higher than the prices seen in February.

Inflation in Spain rose to 9.8% in March compared to the same month last year, 2.2 points higher than the rate recorded in February (7.6%) and the highest since 1985 according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

This Wednesday’s advanced data in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that This remarkable increase is due to the general increase in most of its components, In a special way Lightningwhose prices have reached records in Spain; fuel and fuelThe price of which has become more intense after the invasion of Russia.