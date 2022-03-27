Spain returns to Barcelona and beat Albania

Returning to Catalonia, Spain received a warm welcome and responded by beating Albania 2-1 on Saturday in their first meeting in Barcelona in 18 years.

Danny Olmo made the difference in the 90th minute for La Rosa in front of more than 35,000 spectators who filled Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium.

The first of two friendly matches for Spain on a FIFA date was an opportunity for coach Luis Enrique to experiment with his team ahead of this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Spain will host Iceland in La Corua on Tuesday.

A large banner with the words “Barcelona” written in the red and yellow flag of Spain was hoisted in the stands before the friendly match. And on many occasions the public raised slogans…