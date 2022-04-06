Spain reverses plan to open to unvaccinated British visitors

In an unusual reversal of an earlier announcement, the Spanish Tourism Board in London has withdrawn a promise to open it to unvaccinated British visitors.

On Wednesday afternoon the Tourist Board said Spain had opened to all UK travelers with immediate effect, adding that visitors without entry would be able to enter with a negative pre-departure test.

But now it says that the declaration resulted from an error of interpretation Official state bulletin.

UK travelers aged 12 and over are still required to show proof of having been fully vaccinated or a certificate of recovery (no more than 180 days in advance).

Pedro Medina, deputy director of the Spanish Tourism Office in the UK, said: “We unreservedly apologize for the miscommunication earlier today, which was due to a…