Spam text messages flood Verizon Wireless phones

Have you recently received a text message from… Yours Our phone number?
If this is the case, Don’t click on the link you sent! You obviously didn’t send it to you. And your phone carrier, probably Verizon in this case, didn’t even send it to you.
According to Verizon Wireless, the company is currently investigating a massive spam text message campaign targeting its customers.
“Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to certain customers that appear to come from customers’ own numbers,” a Verizon spokesperson said in a statement earlier. ledge, “Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have worked closely with US law enforcement to identify and prevent…
