Spam text messages flood Verizon Wireless phones

Have you recently received a text message from… Yours Our phone number?

If this is the case, Don’t click on the link you sent! You obviously didn’t send it to you. And your phone carrier, probably Verizon in this case, didn’t even send it to you.

According to Verizon Wireless, the company is currently investigating a massive spam text message campaign targeting its customers.

